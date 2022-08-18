KANSAS (KSNT) – Over $50 million in grant awards are being distributed to universities and colleges in multiple states across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, a total of $51.7 million in 189 grant awards are being sent to institutions of higher education across the U.S. as part of the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program. This program provides grants to universities and colleges for projects meant to provide disadvantaged college students effective preparation for doctoral studies.

“When we look at U.S. students studying to become our future physicians, professors, scientists and other crucial professionals requiring graduate degrees, many demographic groups are underrepresented, including first-generation college students and those from low-income families,” said Nasser Paydar, assistant secretary, Office of Postsecondary Education. “McNair grants fund projects at universities and colleges that help underrepresented students to access doctoral programs.”

Four higher education institutions in Kansas will be receiving cash as part of the McNair program. These include:

Kansas State University – $293,317

University of Kansas Center for Research, Inc. – $323,066

Wichita State University – $293,316

Emporia State University – $261,888

McNair grant funding allows projects at institutions of higher education to provide students opportunities for research or other scholarly activities, such as summer internships and seminars. McNair-funded initiatives also prepare students for doctoral study through tutoring, academic counseling and assistance with securing admission to and financial assistance for enrollment in graduate programs.