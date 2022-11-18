TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly four tons of unused and unwanted medicines were safely disposed of in October, according to the Kansas Attorney General.

Law enforcement officers collected 7,966 pounds of medicines at 137 locations across Kansas on National Drug Take-Back Day on Oct. 29, according to a report from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Safe storage and proper disposal are the keys to preventing the accidental or intentional misuse of prescription medications,” Schmidt said. “Kansans continue to recognize the importance of safely disposing of their unused medicines during these Drug Take-Back events. I appreciate the leadership of the DEA and local law enforcement agencies in providing this service for Kansans.”

The AG reports more than 122 tons of medications have been safely disposed of over the course of 23 collection days since 2010. All medications collected by law enforcement are handed over to the DEA, which destroys the medications.

Unused prescriptions can be turned in year-round at local law enforcement locations along with a limited number of other locations. To learn more about this, reach out to your local sheriff’s office or police department for more information.