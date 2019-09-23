4-year-old girl among 3 wounded in Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a 4-year-old girl and two men have been wounded in a shooting at a Wichita home.

KAKE-TV reports that shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the northeast part of the city.

Police say an officer rushed the child to the hospital in a patrol vehicle before emergency crews arrived. She was initially in critical condition but now is listed as stable. Police say the men’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Wichita Police Sgt. Paul Kimble says the three victims and a 21-year-old woman were in the house at the time of the shooting. Police say they were likely targeted and that one of the wounded men is a documented gang member.

Police believe that multiple suspects were involved.

