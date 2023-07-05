WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 4-year-old girl from Wichita was hospitalized on the Fourth of July after police say she was shot in the arm by a stray bullet.

A news release from the Wichita Police Department says around 9:30 p.m., a child was watching fireworks in the 1600 block of S. Pattie St. when she received the injury to her right arm.

Hospital personnel determined it was a stray bullet that hit her arm. The child was admitted to the hospital and is in stable condition while she awaits surgery.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call detectives at 316-268-4407.