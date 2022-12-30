This car rammed the back of a KDOT snow plow on I-135 in Kansas on Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Kansas Highway Patrol)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It was another deadly year for motorists on Kansas roads according to updated crash statistics released by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

27 News obtained crash data from KDOT for 2021 and 2022 showing that hundreds lost their lives while traveling on Kansas roads. The data for 2021 shows that it was the fourth-deadliest year in the past decade.

The crash statistics from KDOT for 2021 show that there were 381 fatal crashes that contributed to 424 deaths. In addition, there were 12,871 crashes resulting in 17,476 injuries.

KDOT data shows that there were 334 fatal crashes in 2022, resulting in 379 deaths. In total, there were 44,621 crashes with 12,420 resulting in injuries. However, it is important to note that this data is incomplete and subject to change.

Year Fatalities Injuries 2021 424 17,476 2020 426 15,997 2019 410 18,430 2018 403 18,602 2017 461 17,116 2016 429 18,406 2015 355 18,131 2014 385 17,925 2013 350 18,077 2012 405 19,229 Crash Statistics Data from KDOT

Added up, 4,048 people have died and 179,389 have been injured since 2012 in car crashes in Kansas, according to KDOT. The primary cause of car crashes over the past decade has always been inattention while driving. Other leading causes of crashes were listed as:

Following too closely

Animal

Failure to yield the right-of-way

Too fast for conditions

To learn more about roadway safety and crash statistics, visit KDOT’s website by clicking here.