SHAWNEE (KSNT) – Four firefighters had to be rescued and a fifth had to be treated for heat concerns while battling an overnight fire in Shawnee, Kansas.

In a Twitter video from partner KSHB 41, Fire Chief Rick Potter said firefighters were called to the 4600 block of Silverheel Street near Grove Tuesday night at 9:10 p.m. Then at 9:30 p.m., firefighters issued a mayday after a partial collapse of the structure.

The firefighters were rescued and taken to an area hospital where they were treated. All firefighters are in stable condition, according to the City of Shawnee.

All residents of the home escaped and were not hurt.

The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.