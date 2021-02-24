5 officers, deputies cleared in 2019 killing of Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County’s top prosecutor has cleared five Wichita officers and county sheriff’s deputies of wrongdoing in the fatal 2019 shooting of a Wichita man outside his home.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said Tuesday that the officers are “immune from prosecution” in the May 27, 2019, death of 49-year-old Robert Sabater.

Police say Sabater twice called police to his home in the hours before he was killed, claiming people were outside.

Bennett said officers returned a third time and fatally shot Sabater after he had fired a gun and pointed it at police.

The investigation showed officers fired 46 rounds at Sabater.

