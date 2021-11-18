5-year-old killed in crosswalk in western Kansas

LIBERAL (KSNT) – A 5-year-old child was killed Wednesday morning in Liberal while crossing the street, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Nathaniel Garro Rivera, 5, of Liberal, was crossing the street in a crosswalk in front of Prairie View Elementary School when a 25-year-old driver made a left turn at the intersection of Warren Street and Hickory Avenue and struck and killed him. The child was taken to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal where he was pronounced dead.

The 25-year-old female driver was driving a 2016 GMC Sierra 1500.

Liberal Public Schools informed the community in a statement on social media.