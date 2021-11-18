5-year-old killed in crosswalk in western Kansas

LIBERAL (KSNT) – A 5-year-old child was killed Wednesday morning in Liberal while crossing the street, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Nathaniel Garro Rivera, 5, of Liberal, was crossing the street in a crosswalk in front of Prairie View Elementary School when a 25-year-old driver made a left turn at the intersection of Warren Street and Hickory Avenue and struck and killed him. The child was taken to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal where he was pronounced dead.
The 25-year-old female driver was driving a 2016 GMC Sierra 1500.
Liberal Public Schools informed the community in a statement on social media.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we inform you that the Prairie View Elementary School family suffered a tragic loss this morning, with the death of a Kindergarten student. We are all overcome with grief at this devastating accident and know that you join us in conveying the deepest sympathy and most sincere condolences to family and friends. Prairie View will be providing grief counselors at the school to assist students, as they deal with their thoughts and feelings associated with the loss. It is a very sad day for the USD 480 family, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”Liberal Public Schools