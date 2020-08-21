530 new coronavirus cases in Sedgwick County, most are from testing at the jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Health Department has added 530 new cases of the coronavirus to its COVID-19 dashboard. It brings the total number of cases in the county to 6,121. That is an increase of 9.5% in 1 day. There is also 1 new death.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says most of the new cases are because of testing done at the jail.

The sheriff’s office began mass testing of the jail’s inmates on Aug. 10. The jail population is more than 1,500 inmates.

It took 5 days to test everyone. During that time, approximately 60 inmates a day were either being booked into the jail or released from it.

Some inmates were released before their results came back.

As of Thursday, 523 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and 747 inmates tested negative.

Because some of the jail’s positive cases had already been added to the health department’s website, the county’s latest website update included only 469 positive cases from the jail.

The sheriff’s office says the inmates who tested positive were separated from inmates who tested negative. The contracted medical provider is treating inmates that have symptoms.

The county says no inmates have required hospitalization.

A news release says that based on the CDC recommendations, non-symptomatic positive cases are considered recovered 10 days post-test. It is estimated that approximately 400 inmates will be considered recovered by the end of the weekend.