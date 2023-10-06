TOPEKA (KSNT) – Federal transportation officials say Kansas will receive more than $550 million for the purpose of making infrastructure improvements thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) said it is sending $574 million to Kansas in Fiscal Year 2024, according to a press release. The funds will be used in a dozen programs meant to support roads, bridges, tunnels and other critical infrastructure. This news comes after $47 million were earmarked for Kansas in a separate disbursement from the BIL for railroad projects.

“Long-needed major improvements are coming to America’s network of roads, bridges, and highways,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Thanks to President Biden, we are proud to deliver funding to modernize roads and bridges across America–strengthening our supply chains, creating good-paying jobs, and connecting Americans to every corner of this country.”

The funds will be distributed in the following programs:

National Highway Performance Program – $291,723,723

Surface Transportation Block Grant – $141,919,649

Railway-Highway Crossings Program – $6,626,718

Highway Safety Improvement Program – $26,453,359

Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Program – $10,787,697

Metropolitan Planning – $2,673,387

National Highway Freight Program – $13,635,067

Carbon Reduction Program – $12,654,502

PROTECT Formula Program – $14,389,076

National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program – $8,414,042

Bridge Formula Program – $45,000,000

“These historic investments in American infrastructure give States the flexibility they need to determine how to allocate funds for a range of transportation projects such as improving safety for all road users, replacing aging bridges, and reducing carbon emissions,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt.

A total of $61 billion will be distributed nationwide, according to the DOT. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.