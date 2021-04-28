6 and 5-year-old Kansas siblings run total of 51 miles, raise 4K for sick children

Jaylie and Luca hold up their “miles logged” signs.

SHARON SPRINGS (KSNT) – A big heart and strong lungs — a pair of Kansas siblings have used both to raise money for sick children.

“The kids always say they are just really excited to bring joy to someone else,” said Megan Frasier, Sharon Springs resident.

Frasier’s two children, Luca, 6, and Jaylie, 5, have a passion for giving back. In 2020, Luca decided to put his running skills to good use.

“He ran 35 miles in the two weeks, and he raised $1,600,” Frasier said.

When 2021 rolled around, Luca had an even bigger goal. His little sister, Jaylie, wanted in on the action as well.

Luca smiles next to donations bought for sick children.

“So they both ran, and they both got their sponsors and had a goal — his goal was 43 (miles), and her goal was 6 (miles).

In two weeks, Luca completed 44 miles. Jaylie ran a total of seven miles. Frasier and her husband kept track as they ran alongside the kids.

“They made little signs that they wrote down everyday like how many miles they ran,” Frasier said.

Thanks to sponsors, the pair raised more than $4,000. They used all of the money to buy gifts for children at a hospital near their hometown of Sharon Springs.

Luca donates games, items to Aurora Children’s Hospital in 2020.

“We buy stuff that could fit in a drawstring bag, so things that kids can do at the hospital,” Frasier said. “They range from a small child all the way to a teen.”

In 2020, the family delivered 20 bags to the children’s hospital in Aurora, Colorado. This year, they filled nearly 200 bags.

“We do it because these poor children are in less-than-desirable situations and we would just like to bring joy to them,” Frasier said.

The family has plans to deliver the bags in May. They will have to leave the donations at the front entrance because of restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. They hope to hand-deliver donations to patients in 2022.