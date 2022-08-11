TOPEKA (KSNT) – The latest blue-green algae report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that six lakes remain health hazards.

As of Aug. 11, six lakes continue to hold high levels of blue-green algae or harmful algal blooms (HAB). They have been classified as being at the ‘Warning’ level by the KDHE. The current list of impacted lakes includes:

Carbondale City Lake, Osage County

Ford County Lake, Ford County

Gathering Pond, Geary County

Hain SFL, Ford County

Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County

Milford Lake Zone B, Geary County

Milford Lake Zone C, Geary County and Clay County

Additionally, the list of lakes that sit at the ‘Watch’ level include:

Crystal Lake, Anderson County

Lake Scott State Park, Scott County

Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake), Miami County (Lowered on Aug. 11)

Marion Reservoir, Marion County

Melvern Lake Zone A, Dickinson and Geary Counties

Overbrook City Lake, Osage County (Added on Aug. 11)

South Lake Park, Johnson County (Added on Aug. 11)

Summercrest Lake, Johnson County (Added on Aug. 11)

A lake classified as being at the warning level means current conditions are unsafe for humans and pets. Contact with the water should be avoided. Precautions should be taken by humans, pets and livestock such as avoiding drinking the lake water, washing exposed skin with clean water and avoiding areas of algae accumulation.

Lakes that are under a watch status that blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or is likely to develop. Residents are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

Blue-green algae may appear as scum or a paint-like surface on the water. It can also look like small floating blue-green clumps or filaments in the water. Pets that come into contact with the water may become seriously ill or die due to exposure.

The KDHE will update their list of lakes impacted by blue-green algae in one week.