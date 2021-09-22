67-year-old man found by caretaker with stab wounds

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita said they’ve made an arrest following the late-night stabbing death of a man inside a home.

Police said in a news release that officers were called shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday to a home along North Glenn in Wichita and found 67-year-old Kurt Petersen suffering from several stab wounds.

Petersen was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say Petersen’s caretaker had called 911 after finding him on the kitchen floor with injuries.

Officials say another man, 60-year-old James Shaw, was also in the home at the time and was later arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in Petersen’s death.