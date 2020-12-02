$7.12 million research grant renewed for Konza Prairie

Ryan Donnelly, junior in biology, gathers measurements for research on Kansas State University’s Konza Prairie Biological Station in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo from Kansas State University)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Konza Prairie has been a site of grasslands ecological research for the last four decades.

Now, with a $7.12 million grant renewal from The National Science Foundation, the Konza Prairie Long-Term Ecological Research program, or LTER, will be funded for another six years.

“The recent renewal of the LTER grant for an unprecedented eighth time will allow the critical long-term research underway there to continue and will allow for several new research directions to be pursued,” said Chris Culbertson, associate dean for research in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Research over the next six years will surround the causes and consequences of ecological change in tallgrass prairie lands.

The Konza Prairie is part of the Flint Hills just south of Manhattan, KS.

To date, Konza Prairie has received a total of 100,000,000 in funding, with $60 million coming from federally-funded research.

The National Science Foundation renews LTER program funding based on a review of past productivity and the potential impact of new research.