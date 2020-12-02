$7.12 million research grant renewed for Konza Prairie

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Konza Prairie has been a site of grasslands ecological research for the last four decades.
Now, with a $7.12 million grant renewal from The National Science Foundation, the Konza Prairie Long-Term Ecological Research program, or LTER, will be funded for another six years.
“The recent renewal of the LTER grant for an unprecedented eighth time will allow the critical long-term research underway there to continue and will allow for several new research directions to be pursued,” said Chris Culbertson, associate dean for research in the College of Arts and Sciences.
Research over the next six years will surround the causes and consequences of ecological change in tallgrass prairie lands.
To date, Konza Prairie has received a total of 100,000,000 in funding, with $60 million coming from federally-funded research.
The National Science Foundation renews LTER program funding based on a review of past productivity and the potential impact of new research.