RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A pileup involving seven vehicles in Reno County has left one person dead and another in critical condition.

According to state troopers, a vehicle was slowing down to turn left onto 50th from K-14. Directly behind that car were three more vehicles: an SUV pulling a car trailer, with a car loaded, a Mitsubishi Galant, and a Ford Mustang.

Troopers say that the Mustang hit the back of the Galant, forcing it into the car trailer in front of it. The Galant then went left of center.

As the Galant crossed the center line, it was hit head-on by a semi.

Troopers say that the front seat passenger of the Galant died from their injuries, and the driver is in critical condition.

After the semi hit the Galant, it jackknifed, forcing the semi into oncoming traffic. It then struck another truck that was heading southbound on K-14. Both the semi and the truck ended up in the ditch, according to state troopers.

The driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is closed, and the Kansas Department of Transportation is rerouting all traffic while the Critical Highway Response Team finishes their forensic mapping of the accident.