A Manhattan woman is dead following a car crash in Washington County on Wednesday.

This article has been corrected to state the correct car that was at fault.

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Seven people were injured in a crash in Ellsworth County just after noon on Sunday, Oct. 16

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 34-year-old woman from Ellsworth was driving a 2015 Infiniti QX60 southbound on Kansas Highway 141.

With her was a 30-year-old man from Kanopolis, a 14-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy, and a 6-year-old girl. The KHP did not state where the kids are from.

Headed westbound on Kansas Highway 4, according to the KHP, was a 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by a 15-year-old boy from Hoisington.

With him was a 15-year-old boy from Great Bend and a 15-year-old boy from Hoisington, the KHP reports.

The KHP says the Infiniti QX60 failed to stop at the stop sign at the K141/K4 Junction and hit the GMC Sierra 1500.

As a result, the 34-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were both taken in serious condition to area hospitals.

The 11-year-old girl and the 6-year-old girl were both taken with minor injuries to an area hospital.

The 14-year-old girl and the 9-year-old boy had no apparent injuries.

The driver of the GMC Sierra 1500 was taken with serious injuries to a hospital.

The 15-year-old boy from Hoisington was also taken to a hospital for the treatment of his serious injuries.

The KHP reports all but one occupant in each car was wearing a seatbelt.

The 15-year-old from Great Bend had minor injuries and was taken to a regional health center.