7 year old killed in head-on collision near Dodge City

DODGE CITY (KSNT) – A 7-year-old girl died from her injuries in southwestern Kansas when the car she was a passenger in was involved in a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Isabella Rodriguez-Rivera, 7, of Mesa, Arizona died when the car she was a passenger in attempted to pass another vehicle approximately nine miles east of Dodge City. The car hit another head-on in the westbound lane. The crash happened at 1:50 p.m. on Highway 50 near County Road 118.

The driver of the car, a 29-year-old Arizona woman had a suspected serious injury according to authorities. The driver was wearing a seatbelt, the 7-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol logs.

The 41-year-old Garden City driver of the vehicle that was hit had a suspected serious injury. According to the crash report, he was wearing a seat belt.