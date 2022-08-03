GRANOLA (KSNT) – Technolgy and science will be responsible for returning a 19-year-old World War II soldier home to Kansas.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Army Pvt. Carl G. Dorsey, 19, of Moline, Kansas, killed during World War II, was accounted for on June 15, 2022.

In December of 1944, Dorsey was fighting German forces near Grosshau, Germany, in the Hürtgen Forest.

On Dec. 4, he was reported missing. Since the Germans never reported him as a prisoner of war he was declared killed in action on Dec. 5, 1945.

Army Pvt. Carl G. Dorsey, 19, of Moline, Kansas (Courtesy Photo/DPAA)

While several investigations were conducted in the Hürtgen area between 1946 and 1950 they were unable to recover or identify Dorsey’s remains. He was declared non-recoverable in December 1950.

A DPAA historian studying unresolved American losses in the Hürtgen area believed that one set of remains that had been recovered east of Grosshau near Gey, Germany, in 1946 could possibly be Dorsey.

In 1950, the remains of Dorsey, which had been buried in Ardennes American Cemetery, were disinterred in July 2021 and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for identification.

Scientists used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence to help identify the remains.

On Sept. 3, 2022, Dorsey will be buried in Grenola, Kansas.