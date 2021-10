FORD COUNTY (KSNT) – An 8-year-old boy died from his injuries after the ATV he was driving flipped over in a field near 134th Road in Ford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs said Nicholas Williams, 8, of Offerle, Kansas sustained a “fatal injury” just after 7 p.m. Monday evening.

KHP reported the child was not wearing a helmet and the parents reported the accident to law enforcement.