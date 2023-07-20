TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans looking for work are getting a helping hand through an upcoming job fair.

Patrick Lowry with the Kansas Department of Commerce (KDC) said in a press release that KANSASWORKS will host a virtual job fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26. The fair will feature 800 job openings across 98 government agencies in Kansas. All participants in the fair are encouraged to dress professionally as employers may request a video interview.

“The Department of Commerce alone has 28 openings, and we want to fill these positions with skilled and professional candidates looking to secure good-paying careers with great benefits,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “All of our agency jobs offer opportunities for individuals to make a true difference in the lives of individuals and communities by serving our great state.”

Candidates interested in participating can do so with any digital device, according to Lowry. Those with a disability can request accommodations by reaching out to their nearest workforce center at 877-509-6757 before the event begins.

Lowry said all participants must register online, even if they have taken part in past virtual fairs with KANSASWORKS. The registration link can be found by clicking here.