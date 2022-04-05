GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman dropping her child off at a Garden City elementary school Monday reported a frightening incident. A man slashed her tire and pounded on the windows of her car while shouting at her.

The Garden City Police Department said it happened outside Florence Wilson Elementary, 1709 Labrador Boulevard.

The mother told police that a man approached her vehicle after dropping off her child. She said the man used a pocketknife to puncture one of her tires, then yelled profanities at her and punched her windows.

He escaped before police officers arrived.

Police identified the man as Richard Goldy, 81, of Garden City. They say they learned Goldy had been stalking the woman for several months.

Officers went to Goldy’s home and arrested him. They booked him into jail on suspicion of stalking, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct.

Police have not released any other information about the case.

