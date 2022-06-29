PRATT (KSNT) – Following a three-year poaching investigation, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has charged nine people.

Game wardens with the KDWP were responsible for conducting an investigation spanning multiple counties in Northwest Kansas in connection to numerous poached animals. Both physical and electronic search warrants were managed by the KDWP during the investigation along with several interviews which lead to the discovery of many poached animals. These consisted of 25 deer, one antelope, eight turkeys and other wildlife that had been taken illegally.

Many of the deer were shown to have been shot out of season and with firearms by the guilty parties involved who were in possession of archery permits only. Many of the deer were also taken without a permit. Of the 13 deer scored, the game wardens identified an average antler size of 173 inches.

A total of 140 charges were filed for nine individuals for violations that occurred between 2015 and 2019. Three of those charged received more than four charges. This includes the following individuals:

Tayton Weeter: 58 charges relating to the illegal take of wildlife. Tayton pled guilty to 22 charges and was ordered to pay $45,000 in fines and restitution. Tayton also received a 10-year hunting revocation.

Tracy Weeter: 46 charges relating to the illegal take of wildlife. Tracy pled guilty to 12 charges and was ordered to pay $750 in fines and $1,688 in court costs. Tracy also received a two-year hunting revocation.

Sean Winter: 18 charges relating to the illegal take of wildlife. Winter pled guilty to six charges and was ordered to pay $5,800 in fines and restitution. Winter also received a 12-month hunting revocation and forfeited a firearm.

This investigation took place in the following counties: Cheyenne, Sherman, Wallace and Logan. Public tips played a large part in the investigation.