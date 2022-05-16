DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — A nine-year-old girl died from her injuries Sunday morning after she was injured in a two-vehicle motorcycle crash.

Investigators said a white delivery van reportedly left the scene after striking a motorcycle Saturday evening on East 1900 Road and Kansas 10 Highway exit ramp.

A 54-year-old man was driving a motorcycle with a 9-year-old girl as his passenger. The man suffered injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, and the girl, who was wearing a helmet, suffered critical injuries.

“What really strikes at the human nerve for us in the citizens is the fact that a person could be involved in something like this, and then leave,” said Douglas County sheriff Jay Armbrister.

Both were taken to an area hospital.

The vehicle is missing a black front-end bumper cover and front splash guard, and it likely has sustained front-end damage to the vehicle itself. The investigators also said the van that left the scene is likely a 2013-2019 white Ford Transit Connect XL Model. It is more likely to be believed as a 2018-19 model.

“We also have learned from my witnesses that the vehicle actually accelerated as it left the scene. And then left behind at the scene was the front bumper,” Armbrister said.

“There’s a family that is absolutely devastated and deeply grieving and they deserve to have the answers.”

Anyone with information on the driver’s identity and the vehicle is asked to call 785-843-0250 and reference case number D22-09801.