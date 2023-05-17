MAPLE HILL (KSNT) A 90-year-old man died after a rollover crash around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday south of Maple Hill in Wabaunsee County.

Charles Richard Thomas, of Eskridge, was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre south on Keene Eskridge Road and veered off to the west side of the road, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs. Thomas tried to correct the vehicle, went across both lanes of traffic and entered the east side ditch. The vehicle rolled over to its final resting place.

Thomas was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to KHP crash logs. Thomas was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.