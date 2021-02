HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Police say a 93-year-old woman hit by a vehicle as she attempted to cross a street in Hutchinson has died of her injuries.

AP reported the crash happened Saturday afternoon, as Carmen Raya of Hutchinson was crossing East Avenue.

Officials say Raya was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Police continue to investigate her death and have not released the name of the driver involved. No charges in the case have been announced.