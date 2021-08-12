Deadly crash expected to cause delays on I-70

CHAPMAN (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has closed I-70 between exits 295 and 275 in Dickinson County following a deadly accident. All traffic is being detoured north to K-18.

The KHP has confirmed that this is a deadly crash. The Critical Highway Accident Response Team (CHART) will be responding to the crash.

This is a fatal crash.



The @kshighwaypatrol Critical Highway Accident Response Team (CHART) will be responding.



As always, if you witnessed the moments leading up to THIS or any crash, please contact the KHP. https://t.co/49RMxMzepm — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) August 12, 2021

A photo tweeted by Ben Gardner @TrooperBenKHP shows a fully engulfed vehicle on the side of the road.

Several troopers have responded to the two-vehicle crash.

If you witnessed the crash or the moments leading up to the crash the KHP would like you to contact them.

This is a developing story.