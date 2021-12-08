A life in politics: Bob Dole, his life and legacy

TOPEKA (KSNT) – When the Senator from Kansas died on Dec. 5, 2021, he left behind a political legacy of his own, and for his home state of Kansas.

Dole’s idea was never to be a political figure, instead, the Russell native planned to be a doctor. A grievous wound left him without the use of his right hand. That injury would cost him 39 months in army hospitals.

Bob Dole would eventually become the iconic Majority Leader of the United States Senate.

KSNT Political Analyst Bob Beatty takes a close look at the man, the athlete, the warrior, and the politician.