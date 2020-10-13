A look back at firearm charges this year in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nationally, the Department of Justice charged more than 14,200 defendants with firearms-related crimes this year.

In Kansas federal prosecutors charged 144 defendants with firearm-related crimes during the fiscal year 2020 U.S. Attorney General Stephen McAllister said.

“We are partnering with federal law enforcement agencies and state and local police departments to reduce gun violence, ” McAllister said.

Under federal law, it is illegal to possess a firearm if you fall into one of nine prohibited categories including being a felon, illegal alien and an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

Further, it is unlawful to possess a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense or violent crime.

It is also illegal to purchase – or even to attempt to illegally purchase – firearms if the buyer is a prohibited person or illegally purchasing a firearm on behalf of others.

Lying on ATF Form 4473, which is required to purchase a firearm, is also a federal offense.

For more information on the lawful purchasing of firearms, please see: https://www.atf.gov/qa-category/atf-form-4473.