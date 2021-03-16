A whole lot of shaking going on, experts look at recent swarm of earthquakes in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The United States Geological Survey said two more earthquakes were reported in the Wichita area on Monday.

Along with the quakes Sunday in Wichita, KSN News asked the experts what is happening.

“Usually, you have to look at this for a while,” said John Vidale, USC seismologist. “But there’s a possibility they’re natural earthquakes, but I think in a few months, we will have a much better idea if people can see all the data that’s reported.”

Vidale is not ruling out man-made reasons for the quakes.

The Kansas Geological Survey is studying the quakes and say there is a fault in a general line from the “Beechcraft” Textron facility all the way to McConnell.

“It’s active, and we are studying,” said Rick Miller, senior scientist with KGS.

Miller says the recent quakes are a cluster because of the proximity, and they are a swarm because of the frequency.

On Monday, the quakes happened before 9 a.m. The first was a 3.1 magnitude. A second earthquake followed measured a 3.2 magnitude.

On Sunday, at least five earthquakes were reported around the Wichita area. No injuries or major damage from the earthquakes have been reported so far.

“We start getting damages around 4.5 or certainly five and above,” said Miller. “The kind of damage we see is stuff coming off the walls, like when a teenager slams a door.”

Courtesy: Tim Bulloch

People reported feeling the strongest quakes throughout south-central Kansas, with some reports coming from near Salina and Emporia.

The two highest magnitude earthquakes ever recorded in Kansas were a roughly magnitude 5.2 in Manhattan in 1867 and one of around magnitude 5.0 in Sumner County in 2014.

Did you feel the earthquakes? Let the USGS know.