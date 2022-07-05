RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Fire Department was called to a fire Tuesday morning to find a vacant structure engulfed in flames.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, firefighters responded to 100 East Stockdale Lane in Randolf and found an abandoned home fully involved in fire. Eleven volunteer firefighters and the RCFD #1 responded.

(Courtesy Photo/Riley County Fire Department)

“Thanks to everyone who came out to this fire,” said Deputy Fire Chief Doug Russell. “We have a great crew of volunteers we can count on to help when they’re needed, even if the call comes in the middle of the night.”

According to the Riley County Fire Department, the home had been abandoned for years.