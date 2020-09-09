Abilene first grade student struck and killed at bus stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – While crossing a street to board a school bus Wednesday, a 7-year-old female student at St. Andrew’s Catholic School in Abilene was struck by a 2008 Ford Focus.

The Focus was being driven by a 15-year-old female going to school.

She was transported to Memorial Hospital in Abilene where she died. According to a statement by Geoff Andrews, superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Salina.

“Early indications are the bus had its lights and sign activated,” Gareth Hoffman with the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department said.

It happened on 2200 Avenue west of Jeep Road.

“We will do our best to provide support and will continue to work through this most difficult situation together,” said Andrews in a statement. “Please keep this child’s family in your prayers.”

The school has activated its crisis plan, and a team of counselors are available.