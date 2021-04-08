Abortion procedure called ‘unconstitutional and unenforceable’ by Kansas Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Kansas law banning a common second-trimester abortion procedure is “unconstitutional and unenforceable” under a 2019 state Supreme Court ruling protecting abortion rights.

Shawnee County District Judge Teresa Watson’s decision Wednesday was the first on abortion from a lower court since the decision from the state’s highest court.

But Kansas has been unable to enforce the law since it was enacted in 2015 because of a lawsuit from two abortion providers.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled that access to abortion is a “fundamental” right under the state constitution, but returned the case to district court for further review of the law.