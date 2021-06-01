Accidental shooting injures 2 boys in Wichita

WICHITA (KSNT) — The Wichita Police Department says two boys, ages 12 and 15, are recovering after an accidental shooting late Monday.

A police officer was patrolling through an apartment complex in the 8800 block of East Harry shortly after 11 p.m. He heard shouting and went to investigate. The officer found a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot to the hand and a 15-year-old boy with a shot to the leg. The boys were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a police spokesperson, investigators learned the boys were messing with a handgun when it went off, striking both of them.

Police say these types of incidents are preventable. They offer this advice:

If you own a gun:

Always store guns unloaded and locked

Use a gun case, gun safe, or lockbox for safer storage

Store ammunition in a separate location

Talk to your children about gun safety

If you find a gun: