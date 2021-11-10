Active soldiers receiving a surprise this Veteran’s Day

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Fourth Graders at McCarter Elementary School in Topeka are sending active soldiers stationed in Kuwait and Iraq letters of encouragement this Veteran’s Day.

Tamara Sanders is the teacher who came up with the idea as she has two brothers who are or were formerly involved with the military.

She came up with the idea last year, and it got a really good reaction from both students and soldiers. It allows students to not only thank the soldiers for their service, but to also ask them questions about the military. Some of the men and women they wrote to even ended up writing back to them.

Now for this year’s Veteran’s Day, the entire fourth grade is writing letters, not just Sanders’ class. She has even opened up the project to the entire school, if any of the other grades wanted to participate. She said it’s a good way for kids to learn the importance of the role the military plays in their everyday lives.

“It’s a great way to see what our military does and see the army,” Sanders said. “But to also think about where these soldiers are living or what they are doing in different countries, and to put that into context for a fourth grader isn’t always an easy thing to do.”

These letters will be collected this upcoming Monday and will be sent out sometime next week.