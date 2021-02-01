Affidavit: Molestation admission triggered deadly stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Court records say a Wichita man charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his cousin told police that the killing happened after his cousin acknowledged molesting two people.

The affidavit released Friday in the case against 39-year-old Jason Payne said he told police that he tucked the body of 34-year-old Michael Montgomery in a basement crawl space and then drank and used drugs until he decided to surrender.

Authorities received a 911 call on the morning of Jan. 13 about a man who appeared to be disoriented who was lying down in the street.

Officers who checked out the report heard Payne say that “he had ‘killed his cousin’” before he was taken to a Wichita hospital for help.