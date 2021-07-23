After being stabbed, individual calls 911 from truck

Pottawatomie County (KSNT) – A 24-year-old man is in custody after a 911 call to the The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office from a person who claimed to have been stabbed.

Nigel Breaux, 24, of Westmoreland, is in custody and has been charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery.

Just after noon on Thursday the sheriff’s office received a phone call to 911 saying they had been stabbed and were driving on Westmoreland Road. First responders found the man in a truck near Rock Creek Road.

The individual was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation found that Breaux had gotten into an argument and stabbed the individual.

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 for Captain Darrin Stewart, or you may leave a tip via our Crimestoppers

link at www.ptsheriff.com.