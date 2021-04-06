After complaint, Valley Center might drop COVID rules

A discarded face mask lies in the street in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Disposable masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment have safeguarded untold lives during the pandemic. They’re also creating a worldwide environmental problem, littering streets and sending an influx of harmful plastic into landfills and oceans. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (AP) — The Valley Center school district is planning to vote Thursday on whether to drop its mask and social distancing requirements.

The discussion comes after the board received a complaint from former Sedgwick County Commissioner Richard Ranzau, who opposes all COVID-19 restrictions.

The board held a special hearing Monday to discuss the complaint from Ranzau, whose son attends Valley Center High School.

He invoked a new state law that requires a speedy hearing for anyone objecting to COVID-19 restrictions.

Ranzau argues the mask mandate and social distancing requirements implemented in August are no longer needed because COVID-19 infection rates have dropped.