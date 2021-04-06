After complaint, Valley Center might drop COVID rules

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (AP) — The Valley Center school district is planning to vote Thursday on whether to drop its mask and social distancing requirements.
The discussion comes after the board received a complaint from former Sedgwick County Commissioner Richard Ranzau, who opposes all COVID-19 restrictions.
The board held a special hearing Monday to discuss the complaint from Ranzau, whose son attends Valley Center High School.
He invoked a new state law that requires a speedy hearing for anyone objecting to COVID-19 restrictions.
Ranzau argues the mask mandate and social distancing requirements implemented in August are no longer needed because COVID-19 infection rates have dropped.