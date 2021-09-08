Air conditioner, loose tire cause of unlikely turnpike mishaps involving 8 vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two unlikely mishaps tied up parts of the Kansas Turnpike briefly on Tuesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol logs at 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday a 2012 Chevy Silverado on the Kansas turnpike, driven by a 60-year-old Mulvane woman, hit an air conditioner that was left in the roadway.

The incident happened at the 41-mile marker in Sedgewick County. No one was seriously hurt.

Seven vehicles were involved in an accident on the Kansas Turnpike in Wyandotte County when a 2000 GMC Sierra being driven by a 52-year-old Missouri man lost control of its rear tire.

The incident happened a 5:07 p.m.

A commercial vehicle swerved to miss the tire and hit a 2020 Ford Escape being driven by a 21-year-old Kansas City woman. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a black SUV then rear-ended a 2010 Lincoln being driven by a 40-year-old Basehor man.

The tire then hit a car driven by a 31-year-old Kansas City man and a 42-year-old Kansas City driver in a 2004 Silverado.

There was one suspected minor injury, however, there were no serious injuries.