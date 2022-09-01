TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn university announces it will sell alcohol inside venues at football and basketball games in the upcoming seasons.

The university joins several others offering in-venue alcohol sales at sporting events. It says this practice is becoming more common in the NCAA, according to the website.

“We’ve been very intentional about our plan to add alcohol sales at our football games. We are trying to do it the right way, not rushing into it, and working with our campus partners to make sure we have safety protocols in place. It’s not something we’re trying to immediately add to every single venue, but thought this was a good venue, to begin with.“

Loren Ferré, Washburn University Athletic Director

Fans will be able to purchase beer and hard seltzers.