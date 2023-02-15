TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall has been posted in 41 states, including Kansas, Wednesday due to allergy concerns.

The Food and Drug Administration made the announcement on Feb. 14 that Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. of California had issued a recall for 10.58 oz packages of Shirakiku brand Spice Seasoning products. The product labeled as containing Ichimi spice seasoning actually contains Shichimin spice seasoning contents, causing the undeclared allergen of sesame seeds. The outer carton labeled “Ichimi” and “Shichimi” may contain inner packages of “Ichimi,” and the inner packages contain “Shichimi” contents.

The FDA says those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame may be at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. The products were distributed in 40 states along with Kansas in restaurants and through some retail stores.

The affected lot code specified on the package is 12262023 and was distributed between June 27, 2022 and Feb. 8, 2023, according to the FDA. The UPC for the product is 074410341168. There have been no illnesses reported thus far.

(Photo Courtesy/Food and Drug Administration) (Photo Courtesy/Food and Drug Administration)

The recall was started after it was found that the product containing sesame was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sesame, according to the FDA. An investigation revealed that the issue was caused by a human error during the packaging process. The product is no longer being distributed by the company.

If you have purchased this product, you are urged by the FDA to consider returning it to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you have any questions about this recall, you can send an email to recall@wismettacusa.com. To see the original recall online, click here.