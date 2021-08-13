Amanda Stanley hired as city attorney for the City of Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Amanda Stanley has been hired as the City Attorney for the City of Topeka. Before coming to Topeka she was general counsel for the League of Kansas Municipalities. Stanley will start as the City Attorney on August 23rd.

“I am excited to announce that Amanda Stanley has accepted the position of City Attorney. She has a

tremendous amount of experience working with municipalities and will be a great asset to the city,” said

City Manager Brent Trout.

Stanley graduated from Newman University with a Bachelor of Science in Biology in 2008 and graduated from the University of Kansas School of Law in 2014.

“Topeka has been my home for more than a decade. I have a passion for local government and I am

excited for the opportunity to serve my local community as City Attorney,” said Stanley.



