BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – “Never call them back.”

That’s the advice Brown County Sheriff John Merchant is giving to residents who are called repeatedly by a potential scammer. Merchant is warning about a new scam that involves multiple calls to your phone number from someone claiming to be from Amazon.

Those was are getting the call are being told an expensive item has been charged to their Amazon account and to press #1 for further details. Those who press #1 find themselves on the line with someone who asks for their Amazon account information.

“This is a relatively new scam that is using frequent calls to prompt residents to answer their phones. It is annoying, but hanging up or letting the call go to voicemail is the best way to handle these types of calls. NEVER CALL THEM BACK,” Merchant said.

According to Merchant, some residents have received as many as 20 calls in a day.