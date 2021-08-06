AMBER ALERT UPDATE: 1-year-old and 2-year-old found after “forcibly taken” from Wichita home

WICHITA (KSNT) – The Kansas AMBER ALERT system released information on a 1-year-old and 2-year-old forcibly taken from their mother during a domestic incident at their home, according to the alert.

1:27 a.m.

The Wichita Police Department located the two missing boys and has taken 26-year-old Gary Allen Lowe into custody, according to AMBER ALERT.

12:53 a.m.

Gary Allen Lowe took 2-year-old Gary Lowe IV and 1-year-old Jamias Lowe around 9 p.m. Thursday at their home at 3000 West Douglas in Wichita. The two boys were last seen at 1510 West Pawnee Street.

The suspect’s vehicle is a 2007 white Ford Edge with a license plate number of 746-NHH. Lowe is a 26-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes, he weighs 175 pounds and is 6 foot 2 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, tan cargo shorts, and black Nike shoes.





Left to Right: Suspect Gary Allen Lowe, 2-year-old Gary Lowe IV, 1-year-old Jamias Lowe

The 1-year-old was last seen wearing a white onesie and blue shorts with no shoes. The 2-year-old was last seen in a grey t-shirt with red shorts and no shoes.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information on the missing children, call 911, or the Wichita Police Department at 316-383-4661.

The alert is currently in effect for the following counties: