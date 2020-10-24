AMBER ALERT: 2 girls abducted after juveniles murdered near Northeast Kansas

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert Saturday afternoon for two girls the agency believes have been abducted by their father in Leavenworth.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a 911 call near the 14900 block of Hillside Road, and found two juvenile boys dead at a home there. They also determined at the scene that Nora Jackson, 7, and Aven Jackson, 3, are also missing.

The KBI said the abduction suspect is the girls’ father, Donny Jackson, who was last seen driving a black Honda Accord with Kansas license plate number 266MXB. The 40-year-old is 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Nora has blonde-brown hair with blue or hazel eyes. Aven has blonde hair and blue eyes. Police do not know what either of the girls were wearing at the time of the abduction.

Anyone with information regarding the missing girls is asked to call 911 or 1-800-KS-CRIME. This is a developing story.