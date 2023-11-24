FORT RILEY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has located a missing child abducted at gunpoint from a home in the Fort Riley area.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) asked for help in locating a missing girl. She was found at 5:40 p.m. by law enforcement in Butler County.

At 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, the child was taken at gunpoint from her mother by suspects Jordan Thompson and Melanie Allison, according to the KBI.

Melanie is described as being five feet and four inches in height and weighing 200 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black slacks and possibly a black windbreaker.

Jordan is described as being six feet tall and weighing 250 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodies, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. He is clean shaven.

Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.