UPDATE: AMBER Alert called off after officers find two Kansas City girls

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – An AMBER Alert has been sent out for an 8-year-old girl and a 4-year-old girl from Kansas City, Kansas early Thursday morning.

2:49 a.m.

The two girls have been located in Kansas City, Mo. and are safe, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

1:45 a.m.

The 8-year-old girl is about 4 foot 3 inches with black hair and brown eyes. The 4-year-old girl is about 3 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Both girls were last seen at a gas station at 3801 Leavenworth Road in Kansas City, Kan. wearing pink coats and black pants.

Police are looking for a White Ford fusion car with the license plate 232-MFP. The car has tinted windows, a damaged front passenger side and a large bumper sticker in the rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police immediately.