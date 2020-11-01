UPDATE: Teenager and baby found safe after amber alert on Sunday

UPDATE: 3:31 p.m., Nov. 1

Authorities confirmed both children have been found safe in Missouri. The amber alert was cancelled one minute later.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — One-month-old Bellanice Diaz and 16-year-old Aracely Arambula were abducted from their home early Sunday morning. It’s believed they were taken by Jacob and Julian Diaz.

The subjects were last seen at 5:00 a.m. heading westbound on Greeley Ave in Kansas City, KS.

Officials said the vehicle they were in is believed to be a red 2012 Honda Odyssey with the license plate number, AR299. The car has a license plate tag saying “In God we Trust” on it.

Bellanice Diaz is 1 foot 5 inches, has black hair and brown eyes. Diaz was last seen wearing a pink onesie. Arambula is 5 foot 4 inches with black hair and brown eyes. Arambula was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and checkered pajama pants.

The two girls were last seen at 1112 Greeley Ave., Kansas City, KS.

If you know anything about this or see the vehicle you’re asked to call 911 immediately.