AMC makes it possible to have movie theater popcorn delivered to your door

LEAWOOD, Kan. — AMC Entertainment is ready to offer people a taste of the theater whether they watch movies on the big screen, or stream them on a cell phone.

The Leawood-based company said it will begin selling its popcorn outside of theater locations. That includes having it delivered to your door.

“On our busiest days, AMC Theatres currently pops in the range of 50 tons of popcorn per day. But the popularity of popcorn extends well beyond the doors of our movie theatres. With this new AMC initiative, we expect to reach entirely new segments of the U.S. population with our popular AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn,” Adam Aron, Chairman of the Board and CEO of AMC, said.

AMC will also sell popcorn at locations inside malls and microwaveable popcorn at grocery stores.

The company said this is one way it can diversify its business. AMC and other theaters were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic and are still trying to recover billions of dollars in losses.