Animals ‘safe’ after fire in Kansas City Zoo building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Zoo reported all animals were “safe and accounted for” after a fire in a building that housed bat-eared foxes, meerkats and other small African animals.

Zoo spokeswoman Sarah Gay said the zoo’s security team was notified around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday after the blaze started in an external heating source outside the building.

According to Gay, crews responded quickly and the animals have been moved to another building, where they will continue to be monitored by the zoo’s veterinary team.