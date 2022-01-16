Another KC-area school district canceling classes this week due to staffing issues

KANSAS CITY (WDAF) – Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools is the second district in the Kansas City area to cancel classes this week due to staffing issues.

Due to the high number of staff absences cause by COVID-19 and other illnesses, all district buildings will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 18 and Wednesday, Jan. 19.

“We had over 200 unfilled absences, and we deployed from district office. And in some cases, there were still unfilled absences,” Superintendent Dr. Anna Stubblefield said.

The closure also includes cancellation of the before and after school childcare program and KidZone.

“We looked at our data school by school and every one of our schools last week with the exception of very few were impacted and in everyone of our locations we had unfilled absences and some more than others,” Stubblefield said.

The district will offer curbside meals that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following location:

Banneker Elementary School

Eisenhower Middle School

Carl B. Bruce Middle School

Rosedale Middle School

FL Schlagle High School

J.C. Harmon High School

You do not have to pre-register for the meals. The closure does not include the Central Office and the public libraries.

Olathe School District also canceled classes on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, facing high numbers of staff members out sick.